Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Purchased by Algebris UK Ltd

Algebris UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,266 shares during the period. Equitable accounts for approximately 7.4% of Algebris UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings in Equitable were worth $15,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Equitable by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 118,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 35.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Equitable by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.88. 554,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,807. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.17. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $33.24.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQH. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Equitable from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

