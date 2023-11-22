DG Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 39,818 Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000. Madison Square Garden Entertainment comprises approximately 0.5% of DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. DG Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.2% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 19.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MSGE traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.06.

Several research analysts have commented on MSGE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

In other news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 8,221,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $256,501,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

