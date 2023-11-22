DG Capital Management LLC Has $4.08 Million Stake in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

DG Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,195 shares during the period. Anterix makes up 1.8% of DG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anterix were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Anterix by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Anterix by 2.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Anterix by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Anterix by 4.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Anterix from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Anterix stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.13. 15,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,944. Anterix Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $39.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average of $31.62. The company has a market capitalization of $584.31 million, a PE ratio of 78.33 and a beta of 0.67.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

