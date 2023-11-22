DG Capital Management LLC Acquires 155,279 Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

DG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Free Report) by 54.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,032 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,279 shares during the period. VEON accounts for about 4.0% of DG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. DG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.63% of VEON worth $9,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VEON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in VEON in the second quarter worth $239,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in VEON in the first quarter worth $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VEON by 10.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,693 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of VEON by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of VEON in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of VEON stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $19.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. VEON Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.29.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $8.75 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter.

VEON Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; internet-TV services; digital and systems integration services; mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

