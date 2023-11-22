Sasco Capital Inc. CT Trims Stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT cut its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 551,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,260 shares during the period. ATI accounts for approximately 2.9% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in ATI were worth $24,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in ATI during the second quarter worth about $269,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in ATI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ATI by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 392,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,481,000 after buying an additional 16,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ATI by 11.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 67,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director James C. Diggs sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $120,062.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,091,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,682. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.63. ATI Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.97 and a 12-month high of $47.92.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on ATI from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ATI from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

