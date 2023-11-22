Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Stock Holdings Lowered by DG Capital Management LLC

DG Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 976,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,541 shares during the quarter. Inspired Entertainment accounts for 6.4% of DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. DG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.72% of Inspired Entertainment worth $14,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 525.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INSE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.39. 52,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,457. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $220.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

