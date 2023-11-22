HAP Trading LLC Invests $1.13 Million in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 635.3% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of U traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,903,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,273,405. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.55. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,334 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 706,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,202,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,334 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 706,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,202,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michelle K. Lee sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $125,422.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,447.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 968,337 shares of company stock worth $28,155,257 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

