Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Acquired by HAP Trading LLC

HAP Trading LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 68.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,573 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group accounts for 0.6% of HAP Trading LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. HAP Trading LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 7,885.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded up $2.08 on Wednesday, reaching $34.86. 7,690,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,530,568. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.61. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.69.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 27.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCOM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

