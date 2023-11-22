ESL Trust Services LLC Purchases 447 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises about 11.4% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. ESL Trust Services LLC owned 1.16% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $36,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,759,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2,206.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 119,139 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,461,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVDE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.39. 46,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,250. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.34 and a twelve month high of $59.83.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.