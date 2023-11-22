Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,994 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.1% of Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $31,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST traded up $3.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $588.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,694. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $599.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $564.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $544.27. The company has a market capitalization of $260.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. HSBC began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $619.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.43.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

