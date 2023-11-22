Sasco Capital Inc. CT Increases Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up 2.6% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned 0.11% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $22,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.
International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IFF traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.71. The company had a trading volume of 444,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.34.
International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
IFF has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.27.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on IFF
About International Flavors & Fragrances
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.
