Roumell Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

Roumell Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 85,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000. Eagle Point Credit makes up about 1.7% of Roumell Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Roumell Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Eagle Point Credit as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECC. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 492.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Summitry LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Eagle Point Credit by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

ECC stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $9.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,797. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $521.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.86. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $11.79.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Eagle Point Credit had a net margin of 74.56% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $36.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.74%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

