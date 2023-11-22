16,238 Shares in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Purchased by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Elme Communities by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,933,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Elme Communities by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,027 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Elme Communities by 61.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 430,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 163,119 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 1.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,832,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,124,000 after purchasing an additional 34,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Elme Communities by 298.9% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 494,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 370,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

Elme Communities Stock Performance

ELME traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.11. 115,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,130. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average is $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 0.98. Elme Communities has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $20.24.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -118.03%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Elme Communities from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Elme Communities

Elme Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.