Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on JLL. Raymond James reduced their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.43.

NYSE:JLL traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $154.75. The company had a trading volume of 51,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,576. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $119.46 and a 52 week high of $188.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

