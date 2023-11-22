Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $303,000 Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,899,000 after purchasing an additional 90,499 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth $8,104,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 284,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,909,000 after acquiring an additional 26,929 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,081,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,179,000 after acquiring an additional 508,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $2,337,373.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,571,152.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $137,978.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $2,337,373.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,571,152.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,653 shares of company stock worth $8,306,084. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BJ traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.60. The company had a trading volume of 373,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,441. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $78.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.99.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.31.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

