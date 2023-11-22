UBS Group Cuts Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target to $9.00

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

NYSE CWK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,568. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.40. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cushman & Wakefield

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $76,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,832,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,475,446.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 1,215.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 199.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

