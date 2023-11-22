Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at UBS Group

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.01% from the stock’s current price.

ANF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

NYSE ANF traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.42. 945,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,223. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $75.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.99 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 2.85%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $103,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,891.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 143,249 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $7,322,888.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,870,681.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $103,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,891.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,544 shares of company stock valued at $8,974,917. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

