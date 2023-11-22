Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of CG stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $32.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,462. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.59. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $38.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.33, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.71.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg acquired 1,269,537 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $10,816,455.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,785,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,773,550.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

