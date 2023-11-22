iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 90.68% from the stock’s previous close.

IQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.12 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $5.80 to $5.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

iQIYI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IQ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,209,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,159,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.44 and a beta of 0.56. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.06.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. iQIYI had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 5.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iQIYI will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IQ. CoreView Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in iQIYI by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 79,139,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,802,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,746,000 after buying an additional 405,025 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 14.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 18,727,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,768,000 after buying an additional 2,391,948 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in iQIYI by 1,117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,356,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,271,000 after buying an additional 15,931,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCEP Management Ltd grew its holdings in iQIYI by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. SCEP Management Ltd now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,681 shares during the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Stories

