Roumell Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 141,432 XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

Roumell Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 141,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust accounts for about 1.9% of Roumell Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,317,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 2,308.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 84,726 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 40,377 shares during the last quarter.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

XFLT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,764. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.13%. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s payout ratio is 117.24%.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Profile

(Free Report)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.