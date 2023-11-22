Sasco Capital Inc. CT Acquires New Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 104,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,751,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned 0.08% of Chesapeake Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHK. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.73.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.06. The stock had a trading volume of 406,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,358. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $105.15.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.25%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

