Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Holdings Boosted by Roumell Asset Management LLC

Roumell Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Kite Realty Group Trust accounts for 6.0% of Roumell Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Roumell Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 450,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after buying an additional 17,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,223,000 after buying an additional 177,120 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,107,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,827,000 after buying an additional 4,182,590 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,163,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,340,000 after buying an additional 39,722 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 312,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after buying an additional 111,062 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $20.64. 288,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,849. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 121.41, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.59.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 564.71%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

