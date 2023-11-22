Roumell Asset Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Roumell Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 595,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,115 shares during the period. Acacia Research makes up 4.9% of Roumell Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Roumell Asset Management LLC owned 0.60% of Acacia Research worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acacia Research by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 562,574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Acacia Research by 25,671.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 30,292 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Acacia Research by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 369,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 270,156 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Price Performance

Shares of ACTG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 45,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,644. Acacia Research Co. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acacia Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

