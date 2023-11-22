Roumell Asset Management LLC Acquires 68,402 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Roumell Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,402 shares during the period. Liberty Energy accounts for 8.8% of Roumell Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Roumell Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the second quarter worth about $3,002,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,928,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 570,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 21,778 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 41.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 44,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 13,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 19.2% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 653,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,736,000 after acquiring an additional 105,460 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

NYSE LBRT traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $19.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,552. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.17.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 37.67%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Liberty Energy’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LBRT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 63,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $1,040,295.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 796,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,149,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 63,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $1,040,295.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 796,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,149,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $1,024,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,201,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,621,685.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,308 shares of company stock valued at $5,802,999. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

Further Reading

