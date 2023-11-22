Sasco Capital Inc. CT Sells 4,020 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT trimmed its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in US Foods were worth $15,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 67.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 44.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 46.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Foods stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.06. 324,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,918. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $44.52.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on USFD shares. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

