Sasco Capital Inc. CT Makes New $11.20 Million Investment in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 257,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,198,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned approximately 0.46% of Knife River as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Knife River in the second quarter valued at about $3,116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Knife River in the second quarter valued at about $46,886,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Knife River in the second quarter valued at about $748,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Knife River in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Knife River in the second quarter valued at about $1,602,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Knife River alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Knife River from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Monday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Knife River Price Performance

Shares of KNF stock traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $58.35. 163,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.38. Knife River Co. has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $60.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.84.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.72. Knife River had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Knife River

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.