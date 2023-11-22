Sasco Capital Inc. CT Cuts Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Genuine Parts accounts for about 2.0% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned 0.07% of Genuine Parts worth $16,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Genuine Parts by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,408,000 after buying an additional 75,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,676. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.83 and a 200 day moving average of $152.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

