Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Purchased by Sasco Capital Inc. CT

Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 448,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,770 shares during the quarter. Stericycle comprises about 2.5% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $20,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 6.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 631,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,220,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 54.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 24,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Stericycle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

SRCL traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -890.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $56.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $653.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.03 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

