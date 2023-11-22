Sasco Capital Inc. CT Boosts Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,029,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,570 shares during the period. MDU Resources Group accounts for approximately 2.6% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned 0.51% of MDU Resources Group worth $21,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 22.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 59.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 67.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 116,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 340,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $22.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

