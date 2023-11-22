Element Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,181 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Element Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Sempra by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.14. The company had a trading volume of 449,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,220. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.96. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.13.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.03%.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sempra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.85.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

