Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Increases Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 93.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 429.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 38.7% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.67.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.2 %

LH stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.75. The company had a trading volume of 140,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $174.20 and a 52-week high of $222.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Further Reading

