Covestor Ltd Grows Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 737.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.94.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $432.18. 140,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,538. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $395.14 and its 200 day moving average is $382.00. The stock has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $437.05.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.