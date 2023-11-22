Element Capital Management LLC Has $5.21 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Element Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,467 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 31.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $890,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,348 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12,211.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580,211 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $65,059,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.93. 296,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,802. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $131.31.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,790,945.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,866,163.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,003 shares of company stock worth $7,490,631 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROST

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.