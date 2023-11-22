ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $9.72 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 79,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,724,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Prologis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,294,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 10.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,384 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PLD opened at $111.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.28.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

