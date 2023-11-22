E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 162 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP raised its stake in Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 321.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Cintas by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $4.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $557.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,404. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $423.06 and a 12 month high of $559.01. The firm has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $511.38 and a 200-day moving average of $496.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $534.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cintas

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.