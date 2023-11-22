Korea Investment CORP Has $90.24 Million Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 628,021 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,596 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.15% of VMware worth $90,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the first quarter valued at about $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 59.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.25.

Shares of VMW stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $143.00. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,096. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $181.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.34.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,966 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $879,478.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,832 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

