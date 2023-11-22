Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Increased to $21.50 by Analysts at UBS Group

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Affirm from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Affirm from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

NASDAQ:AFRM traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.99. 5,436,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,242,012. The company has a quick ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Affirm has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $27.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.95.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.65). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 52.58%. The business had revenue of $496.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the second quarter valued at $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Affirm by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Affirm by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

