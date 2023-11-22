Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,703 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,300 shares of company stock worth $19,668,731 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.02. The stock had a trading volume of 881,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,015,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $472.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.57. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.13 and a fifty-two week high of $254.11.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.