Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) is Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s 4th Largest Position

Sasco Capital Inc. CT decreased its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,610 shares during the quarter. Energizer makes up 3.7% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned 1.32% of Energizer worth $31,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Energizer by 58.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Energizer by 107.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Energizer by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Energizer by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $92,357.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Trading Up 1.7 %

ENR traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.30. 185,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,820. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.04. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.68 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 136.42% and a net margin of 4.75%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Energizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Energizer

Energizer Profile

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.