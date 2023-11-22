Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) is Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s 7th Largest Position

Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,350 shares during the period. Southwest Gas comprises approximately 3.4% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $29,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Southwest Gas by 115.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Southwest Gas by 65.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Southwest Gas by 37.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Southwest Gas by 256.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the first quarter worth $62,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on SWX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Southwest Gas Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SWX traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.58. 55,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $73.40.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 61,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.48 per share, with a total value of $3,793,438.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,928,190 shares in the company, valued at $671,865,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 61,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.48 per share, with a total value of $3,793,438.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,928,190 shares in the company, valued at $671,865,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 21,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.67 per share, with a total value of $1,323,030.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,866,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,269,826.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 112,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,362. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Stories

