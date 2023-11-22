ESL Trust Services LLC Has $786,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

ESL Trust Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $71.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,312,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,949,834. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $74.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.98 and its 200 day moving average is $71.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

