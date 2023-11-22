Sasco Capital Inc. CT Decreases Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT reduced its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 967,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,730 shares during the quarter. Patterson Companies accounts for about 3.8% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned 1.01% of Patterson Companies worth $32,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 499.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Patterson Companies

In related news, insider Timothy E. Rogan sold 9,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $275,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,364.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.25. The stock had a trading volume of 178,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,787. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average is $30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

