ESL Trust Services LLC Sells 1,685 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

ESL Trust Services LLC lowered its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF accounts for 0.1% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. ESL Trust Services LLC owned about 0.10% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1,523.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.13. The company had a trading volume of 35,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,191. The company has a market capitalization of $473.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.33. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $30.77 and a 1-year high of $31.96.

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

