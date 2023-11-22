Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Buys 135 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 102,197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,920,592,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228,377 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $690,516,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 723.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,438,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,821 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth about $421,332,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 393.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 698,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,987,000 after purchasing an additional 557,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

HUM traded up $8.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $515.73. 327,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,653. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $558.04. The company has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $498.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $484.88.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.28.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

