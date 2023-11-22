Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,542. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.51.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

