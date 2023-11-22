Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Buys 118 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,721,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,412,000 after buying an additional 107,893 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after purchasing an additional 413,421 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,355,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,059,000 after purchasing an additional 376,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,753,000 after purchasing an additional 103,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.15. 289,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.81. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $108.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 322.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

