Bitcoin Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $36,526.43 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $714.09 billion and $24.27 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $219.14 or 0.00600114 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00125069 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00021172 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000257 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,549,825 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “BTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.