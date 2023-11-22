Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. trimmed its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 13.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 269.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 24,689 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Technology Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:ROM traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.31. The stock had a trading volume of 46,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,698. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average of $42.21. ProShares Ultra Technology has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $49.82.

ProShares Ultra Technology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

