Relay Token (RELAY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $104.59

Relay Token (RELAY) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Relay Token has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and $104.59 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Relay Token token can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000741 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Relay Token has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Relay Token Token Profile

Relay Token launched on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

