SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Trading Down 2.6%

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.72 and last traded at $31.17. 41,241 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 333,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.99.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $805.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.52.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $173.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.97 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 45.05%. Research analysts expect that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marcus C. Rowland bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,282. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBOW. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 144.4% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 57.5% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 75,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 27,705 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 50.0% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

